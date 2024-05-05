RIE CEE 2024: NCERT invites applications for teacher education programs at cee.ncert.gov.in. Here is how to apply
The NCER has invited applications for various teacher education programs at its Regional Institutes of Education for Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong. Aspiring candidates can submit their application form on NCERT's official website cee.ncert.gov.in till May 31, 2024
