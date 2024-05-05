The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCER) has invited applications for various teacher education programs at its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) for Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong. Aspiring candidates can submit their application form on NCERT's official website cee.ncert.gov.in till May 31, 2024.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) the NCERT said, “Admission Alert! NCERT invites applications for various Teacher Education Programs at it's Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong) across India. Whether it's B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., M.Sc.Ed., B.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., or M.Ed., unlock your potential with quality education. Apply online from April 30 to May 31, 2024, at cee.ncert.gov.in."

RIE CEE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Four-Year Integrated course: The candidate should have passed Class 12th or equivalent exam in the desired stream with at least 50% marks in aggregate. There will be relaxation for reserved category candidates in the minimum marks required to be admitted to the above-mentioned programs.

Six-Year Integrated Course: Candidates must have passed +2 / Hr. Sec./ Sr. Sec. or any equivalent examination recognized by the University/ Board with at least 50% marks in aggregate of qualifying examination (relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates).

Three Year Integrated courses: A post-graduate degree in science/ social science/humanities/commerce from a recognized institute/university with a minimum of 55% mark or equivalent grade (relaxation by 5% for SC/ ST/ PwD Candidates).

B.Ed. Two Year: Candidates with at least 50% marks in Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s degree in Science/ Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology (with Science or Mathematics) or in Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Social Science/Humanities are eligible for admission to the programme (relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates).

RIE CEE 2024: Application fees

As per NCERT notification, candidates of the General and OBC categories need to pay Rs.1200 for the entrance examination, while students of SC/ST/PwD (any category)/EWS categories need to pay ₹600 for the same.

RIE CEE 2024: Admit card

As per the notification, the NCERT will release the admit cards for the RIE CEE 2024 exam on June 10, 2024

RIE CEE 2024: Exam Schedule

Admission to these programs will be based on the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) which is scheduled for June 16, 2024.

RIE CEE 2024: Result

As per the notification, the NCRT will declare the result of the RIE CEE 2024 exam for admission to B.Sc. B.Ed/B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed. on July 5, while the result of B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./M.Ed. will be declared on July 10, 2024.

