Rising temperatures heat up need for schools to keep students cool
Districts are considering pushing the start of school past Labor Day and are searching for ways to cool down old buildings
Air-conditioned schools didn’t seem necessary when Chip McGee started working in education 20 years ago in southern New Hampshire.
Two decades later, temperatures can reach into the 90s when the Pelham School District starts school in August, said Mr. McGee, the superintendent. And classrooms can get uncomfortably warm again starting in April, he said. School ends in mid-June.
The district used federal Covid aid money to add air conditioning to the second floor of its elementary school and the cafeteria, Mr. McGee said. It is using funds from local taxes to add air conditioning to its middle school, he said.
“My thinking has changed entirely in my 20 years," Mr. McGee said. “It’s now hot enough that I think we need it in all of our schools."
Rising temperatures are posing challenges for many U.S. schools. Even in parts of the country that historically didn’t have to worry about hot classrooms, education officials are aiming to get or update air-conditioning systems.
Several studies have shown that heat makes it harder to learn. A2020 peer-reviewedstudy by researchers from Stanford University, Boston University and the University of California, Los Angeles, found that children learned less as the number of hot school days increased.
An estimated 41% of districts needed to update heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems in at least half of their schools, according to a 2020 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. That is about 36,000 schools nationwide.
Warm weather disrupted the start of this school year. Ohio’sCleveland Metropolitan School District switched some schools to remote learning in August as temperatures reached the high 80s. In Denver, more than 30 schools shortened the school day when temperatures hit the 90s in early September. In Philadelphia, more than 100 schools dismissed students early in late August.
Dealing with rising temperatures can entail significant costs.
In one Colorado school district where a heat wave led to shortened school days this September, adding central air conditioning to the buildings that don’t have it would cost $80 million, said Marc Schaffer, superintendent of the Thompson School District in Loveland, Colo., which is about 50 miles north of Denver. Paying for an upgrade like that would require a taxpayer-approved bond, he said.
“Summers are just longer and hotter, and we’re hitting more record high temperatures," Mr. Schaffer said. “It’s just becoming more evident to us that there are some larger challenges around heat."
Local parent-teacher organizations have been raising money to add portable air conditioners for classrooms that lack them, he said. The district is also making cheaper fixes, such as awnings, shade trees and tinted classroom windows.
Some schools are considering changing schedules.
The Weber School District, located about 45 miles north of Salt Lake City, is weighing whether to push the school start date past Labor Day to avoid having children in classrooms in August, said superintendent Gina Butters. But that creates a new problem—having a later end date to the school year in June, which can also be hot, she said.
In her district, about a half-dozen schools lack air conditioning. It dismissed students early for two days during the first week of September. As a heat wave baked the West, temperatures in her part of northern Utah reached above 100 degrees.
“What we’ve experienced with this unprecedented heat wave just really shined a light on the fact that we do have situations we need to address," Ms. Butters said. “I think we’re going to have to be a little bit more creative around scheduling."