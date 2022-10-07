Rising temperatures heat up need for schools to keep students cool

In one Colorado school district where a heat wave led to shortened school days this September, adding central air conditioning to the buildings that don’t have it would cost $80 million, said Marc Schaffer, superintendent of the Thompson School District in Loveland, Colo., which is about 50 miles north of Denver. Paying for an upgrade like that would require a taxpayer-approved bond, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}