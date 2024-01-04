The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the initiation of recruitment for constables (Exe.) and sub-inspectors (Exe.) in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

The notification provides comprehensive information about eligibility criteria, the selection process, and the examination pattern. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2000 Constable and 250 SI vacancies, and both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for RPF Recruitment 2024.

RPF Recruitment 2024 official link

The detailed notification is available on the official website, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the notification provides essential details such as RPF Recruitment 2024 dates, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, application fees, exam dates, and the application process.

RPF Recruitment 2024 Post

The selection process involves stages such as Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification.

The CBT will be conducted separately for various groups, including S Railway, SW Railway, SC Railway, C Railway, W Railway, WC Railway, SEC Railway, E Railway, EC Railway, SE Railway, ECo Railway, N Railway, NE Railway, NW Railway, NC Railway, NF Railway, and RPSF.

RPF Recruitment 2024 Fee

Applicants belonging to the General and OBC categories are obligated to submit an application fee of Rs. 500. In contrast, candidates falling under the SC, ST, Female, Ex-Servicemen, and EBC categories benefit from a reduced application fee of Rs. 250.

RPF Recruitment 2024 age limit

Candidates applying for the RPF Recruitment 2024 for Constable and SI positions should have completed their 10th or 12th, diploma, or graduated from a recognized board, university, or institution in any discipline.

For the Constable post, applicants must be at least 18 years old, and for RPF SI Posts, the minimum age requirement is 20 years. It is important to note that candidates falling under the maximum age limit criteria will face age restrictions as per the rules.

