RRB JE Answer Key 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the provisional answer key for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), and other posts on Monday, December 23.

Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exams can view the answer keys, and their responses from the official website, at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Raising objections Candidates can download the answer key, and raise objections only till December 28, 2024, 11:55 PM. For each objection raised, the candidates would have to pay a fine of ₹50, along with bank charges.

In case the objection raised is found to be valid, the fee paid for such objections will be refunded to the candidate, after deducting applicable bank charges. The refund will be processed to the account from which the candidate made the online payment, the RRB Exam board stated in its notice.

“The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter,” added the notice.

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Steps to download answer key Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key for the RRB JE Exam 2024:

1.Visit the official website of the RRB.

2.In the notifications section, click on the link to download the answer key for JE under CEN 03/2024.

3.Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

4.The RRB JE answer key 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5.Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: How to calculate marks The RRB JE paper contained 100 questions for 100 marks, with a penalty of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.

