The Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 on Saturday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the regional websites of the RRB. The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in which more than one crore candidates had applied for the tests.

The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam is held in three phases--computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) and an interview.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result: Region-wise websites list

RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.im

RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

RRBGorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates who will qualify for the RRB CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The second stage of the CBT exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022.

