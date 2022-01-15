Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC result 2021 declared; Here's region-wise websites to check scores

1 min read . 12:45 PM IST Livemint

  • The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in which more than one crore candidates had applied for the tests.
  • Candidates who will qualify for the RRB CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 on Saturday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the regional websites of the RRB. The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in which more than one crore candidates had applied for the tests.

The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam is held in three phases--computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) and an interview.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result: Region-wise websites list

  • RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.im
  • RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in
  • RRB Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in
  • RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in
  • RRB Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in
  • RRB Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
  • RRB Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in
  • RRB Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in
  • RRB Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
  • RRB Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in
  • RRB Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in
  • RRB Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in
  • RRB Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in
  • RRB Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in
  • RRB Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in
  • RRB Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in
  • RRB Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in
  • RRB Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in
  • RRBGorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • RRB Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org
  • RRB Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates who will qualify for the RRB CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The second stage of the CBT exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022.

