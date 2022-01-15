RRB NTPC result 2021 declared; Here's region-wise websites to check scores

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in which more than one crore candidates had applied for the tests.
Candidates who will qualify for the RRB CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 on Saturday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the regional websites of the RRB. The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in which more than one crore candidates had applied for the tests.
The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam is held in three phases--computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) and an interview.