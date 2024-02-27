The Railway Recruitment Board has released the recruitment notification for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) 2024 to fill 4,660 posts of Constables and SI (Sub-Inspectors). The registration process for this recruitment drive will begin on April 15 on its official website. The last date to apply for the positions is May 14, 2024.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Application fee

Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹500 to apply for the recruitment drive. However, candidates from the SC/ST, ex-servicemen, Minorities, or Economically Backward Classes are only required to pay ₹250.

RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

For the post of Sub-Inspector, candidates must have passed their graduation from any recognized university and the age should be between 20 to 28 years. For the post of Constable, interested people must have passed Class 10 from a board recognized by the Government of India and the age should be between 18 to 28 years.

RRB Recruitment 2024: Selection procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a written online examination followed by PET (Physical Efficiency Test) and PMT (Physical Measurement Test) for the RRB RPF Recruitment 2024. The online exam will be held in the online CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

RPF Recruitment 2024: Pay scale

For the post of Sub-Inspector, the selected candidates will be given a monthly salary in level 6 of the pay matrix as per the 7th OPC. For the post of Constable, the candidate will be given a monthly pay scale in level 3 of the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!