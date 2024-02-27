RRB Recruitment 2024: Notification for Constables, SI posts in RPF out. Check registration date, deadline here
Railway Recruitment Board announces RPF recruitment for 4,660 Constables and SI posts. Registration starts on April 15, 2024, and the deadline is May 14, 2024.
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the recruitment notification for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) 2024 to fill 4,660 posts of Constables and SI (Sub-Inspectors). The registration process for this recruitment drive will begin on April 15 on its official website. The last date to apply for the positions is May 14, 2024.