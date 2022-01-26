Railways has constituted a high-powered committee to look into the concerns raised by candidates regarding the results of first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC).

The centralized employment notification of NTPC was issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.

The committee will go into various issues raised by candidates and give recommendations.

The issues include results of first stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates; introduction of second stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019.

A railway ministry statement said that the candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in

All chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to the committee.

Candidates have been given three weeks time upto February 16 to submit their concerns and the committee, after examining these concerns, will submit their recommendations by March 4.

In view of the above, the second stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning w.e.f. 15th February 2022 and first stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning w.e.f. 23rd February stands postponed, the statement said.

