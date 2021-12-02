Three students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have received job offers of ₹2 crore and above so far as placements begin at the IIT campuses for this year, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, a student of the IIT, Roorkee, has received a job with an international tech firm offering him ₹2.15 crore per annum. Meanwhile, an IIT Bombay student has been offered a package of USD 2.74 lakh per annum (roughly around ₹2.05 crore) by Uber. Another student from IIT Guwahati has lapped up a job offering him ₹2 crore per annum salary.

Last year, the highest package offered to a student of IIT Bombay was $ 200,000 (roughly around ₹1.54 crore) by US-based IT firm Cohesity, the report said.

Meanwhile, 11 students of IIT Roorkee have received job offers with ₹1 crore plus remuneration, including offers for domestic roles to three students between ₹1.3 crore to ₹1.8 crore.

IIT Madras witnessed a 46% rise in job offers made on day one compared to last year, a total of 176 job offers were made in the first half of the day itself, higher than any previous year. On the other hand, at IIT Guwahati, nearly 200 job offers were received on the first day compared to 158 offers made last year.

Vinay Sharma, professor in charge, Placement and Internship Cell, IIT Roorkee said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “Keeping the current job market in mind, we made our strategy accordingly and tied up with the best of the companies across sectors including AI, software, networks to finance and manufacturing among others."

“We also ensured great diversification in the profiles which resulted in more offers extended to the students in the companies specific to their interests"

Top recruiters this year included Microsoft, Qualcomm, Google, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Amazon, Apple, APT Portfolio Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Limited for domestic roles whereas the top recruiters for international jobs included Uber and Rubrik among others. The job profiles offered range from Product Engineer, Research and Development, Software Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Marketing Analyst, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), Consulting, Product Management, Data Science, etc.

IIT Bombay congratulates new Twitter CEO

Congratulating its alumnus Parag Agrawal, who has been appointed as the CEO of Twitter, his teachers from IIT Bombay said, focus and innovation made him stand out.

“Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005," IIT Bombay tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prof Supratim Biswas of the department of Computer Science and Engineering at the institute asserted, “He was a typical topper type material. He was extremely well-organised and very well-behaved. He had all the qualities in him to excel in academics in IIT-Bombay."

“We get toppers from all over the country. But to top among all of them requires a special calibre," Biswas said, noting that Agrawal, winner of a silver medial at the IIT, was awarded the Young Alumni Achiever Award in 2019.

Adding to it, Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said the significance of a university is often judged by the collective achievements of its alumni and the glory that they bring to their alma mater. "Parag Agrawal is one such alumnus that IITB is proud of. The education and the ambiance that IITB provided to Parag, not too long ago, helped in bringing out the best in him. Building on top of it with hard work and dedication, Parag has reached the top," he said.

After completing BTech, Agrawal did his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University in 2011. On the alumni page, Agrawal has written about his special memories associated with IIT Bombay. “Working with friends to build shared storage and streaming services over the Hostel intranet and spending time near Vihar Lake behind Hostel 4 with close friends".

(With inputs from agencies)

