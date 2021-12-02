2 crore per annum job offer for IIT student as placements begin

Adding to it, Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said the significance of a university is often judged by the collective achievements of its alumni and the glory that they bring to their alma mater. "Parag Agrawal is one such alumnus that IITB is proud of. The education and the ambiance that IITB provided to Parag, not too long ago, helped in bringing out the best in him. Building on top of it with hard work and dedication, Parag has reached the top," he said.