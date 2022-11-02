Russian 'hacker' who manipulated JEE last year gets bail2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 02:10 PM IST
He was arrested on October 3 upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Almaty, Kazakhstan
He was arrested on October 3 upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Almaty, Kazakhstan
Mikhail Shargen, a Russian national, who was arrested by the CBI on suspicion of hacking the JEE exam software, which benefited over 800 candidates, has been granted bail by a special court.