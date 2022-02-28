Russia-Ukraine crisis: In the wake of escalating military crisis in Ukraine , thousands of stranded Indian students find themselves engulfed in fear in the war-torn country. While India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the war zone continue in full swing under the government mission 'Operation Ganga', an important observation that has come to the forefront is: why is Ukraine so popular among the Indian medical students ?

Here is what you need to know

As per the Ukraine Ministry of Education and Science, there are around 18,095 Indian students in India and in the year 2020, 24% of its overseas students were from India. The data further reveals that Ukraine ranks fourth in Europe for having the largest number of graduate and post-graduate specializations in the field of medicine. The state-run Universities provide quality education at a low cost. In comparison, lesser-known private medical colleges in India tend to demand much higher fees. The medical colleges in Ukraine fill in the gap for Indian students who find themselves unable to get seats in government colleges or afford the heavy fees charged by private institutions in India.

Additionally, unlike in India, there are no medical examinations that are conducted for the medical students to get admissions. The medium of instruction is English in Ukraine, so that works as an added benefit for not having to learn a foreign language while also studying medicine.

The low MBBS course fees charged by the medical institutions in the war-torn nation can range between ₹30 lakh- Rs35 lakh for, compared to around ₹1 crore (including donation) charged in India, as per Hindustan Times report.

Anup Devtale, a second year MBBS student at Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) located in Chernivtsi city, Ukraine, told Hindustan Times, “I come from a rural area in the Sangli district and becoming a doctor was a dream. My parents are farmers and we cannot afford to pay high fees here in India, we decided to take admission abroad, I came back to India last week due to that."

Dr Sudarshan Gherade, president, Foreign Medical Association of India (FMAI), said, “Ukrainian and Russian medical colleges are even recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The degrees are very much valid in India as the Indian Medical Council (MCI) too recognises them. These medical degrees are also recognised worldwide; especially the European Council of Medicine, other global bodies and the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom help these students with further opportunities."

Additionally, following their return to India, students give their Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) to get a license to practice medicine in India. The students can work in the state and central government or appear for UPSC and MPSC competitive exams or avail medical and non-medical opportunities in government as officers.

