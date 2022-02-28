Why is Ukraine a popular education destination among Indian medical students?

As per the Ukraine Ministry of Education and Science, there are around 18,095 Indian students in India and in the year 2020, 24% of its overseas students were from India. The data further reveals that Ukraine ranks fourth in Europe for having the largest number of graduate and post-graduate specializations in the field of medicine. The state-run Universities provide quality education at a low cost. In comparison, lesser-known private medical colleges in India tend to demand much higher fees. The medical colleges in Ukraine fill in the gap for Indian students who find themselves unable to get seats in government colleges or afford the heavy fees charged by private institutions in India.

