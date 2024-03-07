Sal Khan Has Big Dreams for AI in Education. Are They Too Big?

A small study published 40 years ago set off shock waves in education circles for decades with claims that the right kind of tutoring vaults middling students to the top of the class. Ever since, a number of educators and tech leaders, inspired by the findings, have been chasing these dramatic gains.

The latest to take up this cause is Sal Khan, perhaps the country’s leading evangelist for the potential of artificial intelligence in education and whose nonprofit has developed an AI chatbot.

Last year Khan opened a widely viewed TED Talk by describing the remarkable results from the 1984 study. AI could serve as a personal tutor that might eventually be able to “take your average student and turn them into an exceptional student," he said. Other AI enthusiasts have cited the same research—a sign of the heady hopes that the technology could bring an educational breakthrough.

But it isn’t clear whether these ambitions are realistic.

The 1984 results are outliers, according to a paper published Thursday by Education Next, a policy journal affiliated with Harvard University. The small-scale experiments were based on two subjects—probability and cartography—that students had little familiarity with, which made their rapid learning improvements more feasible, the paper noted. Modern studies of human tutoring haven’t typically shown gains nearly as large.

While many researchers and educators are optimistic about the potential for AI in education, some worry that current hype will give way to disappointment if the goals are too audacious.

“Overpromising can lead to disappointment, and reaching for impossible goals can breed questionable educational practices," wrote University of Texas at Austin education professor Paul von Hippel in Education Next.

Khan says these very large gains are aspirational, but that he’s seen the transformational power of tutoring first hand.

In 2004, after graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School, he was working as an analyst at a hedge fund. But he had a longstanding interest in education and he began tutoring his young cousins from across the country.

To allow them to review material on their own, Khan started posting videos on YouTube of his lessons, which ended up attracting a larger audience. A few years later, in 2008, he launched an educational nonprofit, Khan Academy.

In 2011, Khan gave a popular TED Talk exhibiting his nerdy charisma and touting plans to “use video to reinvent education." The audience gave him a standing ovation, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, an early supporter, joined him on stage. “You just got a glimpse of the future of education," Gates said.

Since then, Khan Academy has garnered millions in philanthropic dollars and in views of its educational videos. But enthusiasm for video-based instruction has faded somewhat in the education world as it has proven challenging to engage all students through online content.

Khan says the organization has encouraged schools to embed Khan Academy—which now includes a library of lessons, exercises and quizzes—in the school day to ensure all students engage with the content.

In July 2022, executives at OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, reached out to Khan about using AI in education. In March 2023, Khan Academy launched its ChatGPT-powered bot, Khanmigo, which offers tutoring for students and lesson-planning support for teachers, among other functions.

The 1984 paper, cited by Khan, described a few small experiments showing that tutoring could lift average students to the 98th percentile of performance. The author, University of Chicago psychologist Benjamin Bloom, said that since it wasn’t feasible to give every student a tutor, the challenge was to develop other methods to achieve those gains.

Tech executives such as Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have cited the research to support the potential of technology to transform education by making low-cost personal tutoring widely available.

Khan says AI won’t boost student learning to the levels seen in the 1984 study right away, and he’s not pitching Khanmigo to districts as a way to attain such gains.

But he believes improvements comparable to the 1984 study’s findings are achievable. Khan compares this to attaining near-universal literacy—something that might have once seemed impossible.

“I don’t think it’s out of the question," Khan said. “Now, it will take a long time to build a tutoring system that can do that at scale."

Despite doubts that AI will lead to such dramatic learning gains, some teachers who have tried Khanmigo give it high marks.

Madeline Bartsch, an English teacher at Hobart High School in northwest Indiana, says she has used Khanmigo to help students brainstorm essay topics and understand tricky grammar topics. The bot has engaged students in dialogue as a literary character, such as Jay Gatsby. “What I absolutely loved is how into it they got," Bartsch said of her students.

And Khanmigo has helped Bartsch create essay rubrics, cutting what used to be an hour-long task down to 15 minutes. “It’s taking some of that busy work away," she said.

But she hasn’t found it equally beneficial for all students. “I don’t see a huge amount of my lowest-proficiency and lowest-motivation students gravitating towards it," she said.

Kristen Musall, a geometry teacher at Hobart High, says she appreciates Khanmigo, which has helped her come up with new lesson ideas. However, she says, a tech tool can’t fix barriers that stop students from being fully engaged in school—which is often the biggest challenge. “There are still kids in my classroom who are going to care more about getting to their job after school so that they can buy groceries for their family," she said.

Khanmigo, which is being piloted in a few dozen districts, is still a work in progress, as Khan is quick to acknowledge. The bot includes the disclaimer: “Khanmigo makes mistakes sometimes."

When a Wall Street Journal reporter recently tested it in math, it often said that a wrong answer was right or a right answer was wrong. Khan said that the technology is continuing to improve and the company will be transparent with teachers about its limitations.

Hobart schools are part of a $2 million AI competitive grant pilot that was created by Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner after she began speaking with Khan about the potential of AI in education. “If it is successful, we would consider how we might expand it more broadly," she said.

Khan said the organization is in discussions with a number of states about wide-scale adoption of Khanmigo for next school year. Frank Edelblut, the commissioner of education in New Hampshire, said the state is “actively evaluating" AI pilot programs and is talking to a number of potential vendors, including Khan Academy.

Like Khan, he hopes that AI could serve as a personal tutor and turbocharge learning.

“The jury is out as to whether or not AI is that tool," said Edelblut. “But I certainly think it’s worth exploring and we can aspire that it will be that order of magnitude gamechanger."