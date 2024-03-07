Sal Khan Has Big Dreams for AI in Education. Are They Too Big?

Kristen Musall, a geometry teacher at Hobart High, says she appreciates Khanmigo, which has helped her come up with new lesson ideas. However, she says, a tech tool can’t fix barriers that stop students from being fully engaged in school—which is often the biggest challenge. “There are still kids in my classroom who are going to care more about getting to their job after school so that they can buy groceries for their family," she said.