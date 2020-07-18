Salary in aided Goa schools to delay as dept staff quarantined

PANAJI : The Goa Education Department has said that the disbursement of salary to the teaching and non- teaching staff of the aided schools in the state may get delayed for the current month as the employees engaged in processing it have been home-quarantined due to the pandemic.

Director of Education, Vandana Rao, on Friday said that the staff of the section that deals with the disbursement of salary to the government-aided schools has been asked to remain home-quarantined.

According to sources, the decision was taken after one of the staff members in the section tested coronavirus positive.

In a circular issued on Friday, Rao said, "It is clarified that since all the staff members of the GIA (grant in aid) section of the Directorate of Education engaged in processing the salary bills for the aided schools have been placed under home-quarantine, the work for preparation of salary bills has been hampered."

"Therefore, it is informed to all concerned that the salary disbursal for the current month is likely to be delayed. Once the staff members rejoin the duties, the salary bills will be processed," she added.

As per the data from education department, there are 465 aided schools in the state.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via