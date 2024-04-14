Unperturbed by the firing incident, Salim Khan father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan carried out his routine as always and went out for a walk, reported ETimes on Sunday.

Reacting to the firing incident the veteran screenwriter told News18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

Earlier in the morning, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the Bollywood actor's house in Bandra early today morning leading the Mumbai police to enhance security and launch a search for the accused.

Also Read | Mumbai police find bike after unknown men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s home

Based on preliminary investigation, Mumbai police have said that the firing incident was meticulously planned and the accused who were riding a bike were wearing helmets to conceal their identities.

The Mumbai police further said they are analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas and efforts are on to find out the route taken by the attackers to reach the Blooywood actor's house.

How politicians reacted

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the firing incident was very unfortunate. He also spoke to the Bollywood ‘dabbang’ actor assured support saying his government would not allow anybody to take the law into their own hands.

"I spoke with the Mumbai police commissioner and actor Salman Khan and offered him our support. The firing incident is very unfortunate. I assure people that this government will not tolerate anybody trying to take the law into their hands," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident of firing outside the residence of Salman Khan in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur that “Police is investigating the matter. When the required information is received it will be told..."

After the incident, former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique visited Khan’s residence at Galaxy apartment in Bandra.

On the work front, the Bollywood actor was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. He will be reportedly next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!