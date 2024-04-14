Salman Khan’ father Salim Khan goes for morning walk despite firing incident, security beefed up
Unperturbed by the firing incident, Salim Khan father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan carried out his routine as always and went out for a walk. ‘There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry,' the veteran screenwriter said
Unperturbed by the firing incident, Salim Khan father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan carried out his routine as always and went out for a walk, reported ETimes on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message