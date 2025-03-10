Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025: The Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board has officially released the results of the Madrasa Public Examination for grades 5, 7, 10, and 12, which were held on February 8 and 9, 2025, as per local media reports. Students who had appeared for the exam, can check their results on the official website: www.samastha.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2025, a total of 6,417 centers hosted the exams, with 187,835 students participating. Of these, an impressive 183,360 students have been deemed qualified for higher secondary education.

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025: Pass percentage The pass percentage for the Samastha Kerala Madrasa Exam 2025 was recorded as follows:

Class Pass Percentage (%) Class 5 95.77 Class 7 97.65 Class 10 99 Class 12 98.05

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025: How to check Candidates can follow these easy steps to check the Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board: www.samastha.in.

Step 2. Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage.

Step 3. Select the relevant examination (Class 5, 7, 10, or 12).

Step 4. Candidates need to enter the roll number and other required details as prompted.

Step 5. Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6. The Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and print the result for future reference.