Samastha Public Exam Result 2025: The Samastha Public Exam, SKIMVB results were declared on the official site on Saturday, March 15. According to the official website, the results were disclosed around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Candidates who appeared for the written examination for the Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board (SKIMVB) exams can now check their results available on the official website.

According to multiple media reports, the results cover both the boarding and general categories for the February 2025 exam. If you are a candidate who appeared for the exam, you can check your results through a direct link by following the below-mentioned steps. [Direct Link]

How to check the SKIMVB Result 2025? The candidates who appeared for the exam can follow these easy steps to check the Samastha Public Exam Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Samastha Kerala SKIMVB website: https://samastha.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Results” tab on the page.

Step 3: Select the relevant examination category for which the candidate has appeared.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter the roll number and other required details as prompted.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: The Samastha Public Exam Results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and print the result for future reference.

In case any student finds any difficulty in looking for their results, they can refer to the FAQ section or the SKIMVB official helpline provided on the website for public use.

This results announcement is important for students as they were awaiting their outcome of the exam looking forward to the next phase of their life based on the scores they earn.

According to multiple media reports, the Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board (SKIMVB) has been consistent in ensuring transparency on the timely access of the results for the candidates who appeared for the exam.