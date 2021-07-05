Sanjay Dhotre to chair BRICS education ministers meeting Tuesday

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Dhotre, minister of state for education, communications and electronics and information technology, will chair the 8th education ministers' meeting of BRICS countries to explore academic and research collaborations.

This meeting is being held as part of the 13th BRICS Summit being hosted by India this year. The meeting will be attended by the five BRICS member states, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The meeting is crucial as member countries may deliberate on education cooperation and ways to rebuild the sector that got ravaged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to this, the International Governing Board (IGB) of the BRICS Network Universities met on the 29 June to take a look at the progress made by member states under this initiative so far and discuss ways to take it further.

Higher education secretary Amit Khare, University Grants Commission chairman DP Singh, and Subhasis Chaudhary, the director of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) as members from India in the IGB of BRICS university network have already emphasised on the need of increased cooperation.

“The IGB stressed upon the need to promote development of mechanisms to enhance academic and research collaborations among BRICS member states, including in the virtual mode," the union education ministry said Monday.

Senior education officials from BRICS countries met 2 July, ahead of the BRICS education ministers meeting.

The 13th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India, and is the third being hosted by the country after 2012 and 2016.

Dhotre also represented India in the G-20 education ministers’ meet last month and had announced India’s commitment to ensure continuity of quality education during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the meeting he had also reaffirmed India’s commitment to eliminate education and workspace inequalities.

