SBI Admit Card 2025: State Bank of India is set to release the prelims examination admit card for the recruitment of Junior Associate- Customer Support and Sales. Once released, candidates can check their admit card on the official website i.e. sbi.co.in.

When will SBI release the admit card for Prelium exams? According to the official notification, the admit card will likley be out today.

“Tentative dates for conduct of Preliminary Exam are 22nd, 27th, 28th February 2025 and 1st March 2025. Link for download of Call letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on Bank website by 10th February 2025. Candidates are advised to be in preparedness to attend the Preliminary Exam.”

Steps to download Admit Card Visit SBI official website i.e. sbi.co.in

Click on the activated link on “Recruitment of Junior Associates admit card”

Enter your registration number, followed by date of birth

Click on submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check all details, download and carry it for the exams

What is the selection procedure Recruitment and paper pattern of Junior Associates? According to the official notification, the selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

Paper Pattern for Preliminary exam Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows:

Name of Test Medium of Exam Max. Marks Duration English language English 30 20 min. Numerical Ability 35 20 min. Reasoning Ability 35 20 min.

The notification also states, “There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test OR for aggregate score. Section wise marks will not be maintained."