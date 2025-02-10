LIVE UPDATES

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Details to be released shortly on sbi.co.in — Check how to download

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 06:10 PM IST

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Admit cards for the SBI Clerk preliminary exams will be available on Monday at www.sbi.co.in. The tests aim to fill 14,191 vacancies. The preliminary exam will be conducted for around 19.9 lakh candidates over several days tentatively starting from February 22.