Admit cards for the SBI clerk preliminary examinations will be released on Monday with complete details for the upcoming test. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official SBI website at www.sbi.co.in. The examination for SBI Clerk/Junior Associate posts are tentatively scheduled for late February — with final dates yet to be announced.
The SBI clerk recruitment exam is slated to fill 14191 vacancies in various State Bank of India offices across the country. Selection will take place in two stages through preliminary and main exams. Admit cards will be released separately for both tests. It is also pertinent to note that the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card will be issued only for candidates whose applications were accepted and mains admit card will be issued to candidates who qualified in the prelims.
According to details shared on the SBI website, the online preliminary exam for the SBI Clerk 2025 will be conducted on 22nd, 27th, 28th February and 1st March 2025 for around 19.9 lakh (19,89,945) candidates who have successfully applied for this exam.
How to download the call letters?
- Log onto the official website at sbi.co.in and navigate to the ‘careers’ portal.
- Open the ‘current openings’ page and scroll to find the ‘Junior Associate’ section. Select the relevant option.
- Click on the download link for the preliminary examination call letter.
- Enter your login details and press the submit button.
- Check and download the admit card once the fresh page loads.
