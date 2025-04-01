SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 released: Check instructions, direct link to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) released admit cards for the Junior Associates Mains Exam 2025 on Tuesday, April 1. The admit cards were released for candidates appearing for the Mains examination scheduled between April 10 and April 12 this year. The admit cards for all exam dates have now been released.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SBI website.

How to download the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025? Step-by-step guide Step 1: Open SBI's official website (www.sbi.co.in.)

Advertisement

Step 2: Go to the "Careers" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for the “SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025”

Step 4: Enter the registration number and your date of birth.

Step 5: Hit submit

Step 6: Review the details on the admit card

Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.

Also Read | BIG setback for investors! SBI Card IPO yields less than SBI FD in five years

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Marking scheme The Mains Exam will last 2 hours and 40 minutes. It will feature 190 questions for 200 marks across four sections:

General/Financial Awareness (50 marks)

General English (40 marks)

Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (60 marks) When was the SBI Clerk preliminary exam result announced? The SBI Clerk preliminary exam 2025 result was announced on 28 March 2025.

Those who passed this preliminary exam are eligible for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025.

Advertisement

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Required documents For the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025, candidates must bring both their authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter and the Mains call letter.

A valid photo ID proof (e.g., passport, Aadhaar, PAN card) is also necessary.

A self-attested photocopy of the ID must also be provided. Failure to present the ID or photocopy may result in disqualification.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Vacancy According to the official data cited in the report, the State Bank of India clerk recruitment 2025 aims to hire 14,191 clerk positions.

The applications for the same were accepted between 17 December 2024 and 7 January 2025.

“The Bank is committed in finding the right people who can contribute to the growth of the bank and in the process, grow professionally and personally,” according to SBI's official website.

Advertisement

The bank is looking for people willing to learn, team players with effective communication skills, good leadership, analytical ability, and adaptability to different situations.