SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Here is how to check result at sbi.co.in; details

The SBI Clerk Mains results are just around the corner! Find out how candidates can check their results, understand the cut-off marks, and what this means for future appointments. Stay informed on the latest updates and ensure you're prepared for the next steps in your banking career.

Updated23 May 2025, 10:04 AM IST
SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Steps to check result at sbi.co.in; (Representative Image)
SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Steps to check result at sbi.co.in; (Representative Image)(REUTERS)

The SBI Clerk 2025 Mains result and cut-off marks are expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the State Bank of India. Candidates who clear the mains exam will be eligible for appointment.

The SBI Clerk mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, while the SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Official websites

When declared, candidates can check the SBI Clerk Mains results at:

 sbi.co.in

sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

2. Open the Careers portal

3. Click on current openings and then the Junior Associate result page

4. Enter and submit your login details

5. Submit and check your result.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Details to check on the scorecard

Full name and roll number

Marks obtained

Qualification status

Cut-off marks

There were 190 questions for 200 marks. The questions were from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

In the objective section of the exam, incorrect answers incur negative marking, with 1/4th of the mark assigned to each question deducted for every wrong response. The total duration of the exam was 2 hours and 40 minutes.

This year, the State Bank of India is set to fill 13,735 Junior Associate positions. According to reports, the starting salary for an SBI Clerk is INR 17,900 per month, which includes the basic pay and two advance increments granted to graduates.

Key Takeaways
  • Candidates can check their SBI Clerk Mains results on the official SBI website.
  • Understanding the cut-off marks is crucial for determining qualification status.
  • The SBI Clerk recruitment process includes both prelims and mains exams, with significant competition for 13,735 positions.

