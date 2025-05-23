SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Here is how to check result at sbi.co.in; details

The SBI Clerk 2025 Mains result and cut-off marks are expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the State Bank of India. Candidates who clear the mains exam will be eligible for appointment.

Advertisement

The SBI Clerk mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, while the SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Official websites When declared, candidates can check the SBI Clerk Mains results at:

sbi.co.in

sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: Steps to download 1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

2. Open the Careers portal

3. Click on current openings and then the Junior Associate result page

4. Enter and submit your login details

5. Submit and check your result.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Details to check on the scorecard Full name and roll number

Advertisement

Marks obtained

Qualification status

Cut-off marks

Also Read: SBI shares fall as lender tempers loan growth target amid tariff uncertainty

There were 190 questions for 200 marks. The questions were from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

In the objective section of the exam, incorrect answers incur negative marking, with 1/4th of the mark assigned to each question deducted for every wrong response. The total duration of the exam was 2 hours and 40 minutes.

This year, the State Bank of India is set to fill 13,735 Junior Associate positions. According to reports, the starting salary for an SBI Clerk is INR 17,900 per month, which includes the basic pay and two advance increments granted to graduates.

Advertisement