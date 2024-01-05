SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: The State Bank of India will commence SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2024 for Junior Associate (Clerk) positions from today, January 5. The Exam is scheduled to take place on January 5, 6, 11 and 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Registered candidates must carry a printed copy of the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2024 to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity card for verification purposes. This exam aims to select candidates for a total of 8773 Junior Associate (JA) vacant posts.

Candidates can download the admit card by going to the SBI official website using their 'Roll Number' and 'Password.'

Here's how to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Join SBI’ followed by 'Current openings' section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Click on the link - "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)." and look for the link to access the JA Prelims Call Letter beneath it.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password when a new webpage will open

Step 5: Once the registration number and password are entered, SBI Clerk hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout of it for future reference.

The State Bank of India also laid down some guidelines for the exam day which are as follows:

1) To complete the necessary formalities, candidates should arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the scheduled start of the SBI Clerk 2023 exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Entry to the SBI Clerk 2023 exam centre will be restricted after the gate closing time

3) Candidates will not be allowed to exit exam premises until the conclusion of the preliminary exam.

4) Candidates must carry hard copy of SBI Clerk admit card 2023 along with all required documents to the exam centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Those candidates who fail to present the hard copy of the SBI Clerk Hall ticket 2023 while screening will not be allowed to enter exam hall.

6) Candidates must adhere to all exam day guidelines provided by the exam centre superintendent or invigilators.

