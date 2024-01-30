Hello User
SBI clerk prelims result 2024: Result to be out soon | Know how and where to check scores

SBI clerk prelims result 2024: Result to be out soon | Know how and where to check scores

Livemint

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the results of the SBI Clerk preliminary examination soon.

SBI is anticipated to release the results of the SBI Clerk preliminary examination in the near future. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

The State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipated to release the results of the SBI Clerk preliminary examination in the near future. The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, at different examination centres nationwide.

Where to check SBI Clerk prelims result

Individuals who participated in the recruitment examination can access their results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI Clerk prelims result

Accessing the SBI Clerk prelims result 2024 requires candidates to use specific login credentials, namely their registration number and date of birth.-

1. Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

2. Navigate to the "careers" section on the homepage.

3. Look for the Clerk recruitment link on the ensuing page.

4. Select the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link.

5. Provide the necessary details and click on the submit button.

6. Your SBI Clerk prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

Furthermore, Successful candidates in the preliminary examination will qualify for the main examination. The main examination is tentatively scheduled for February 2024.

The organization aims to fill 8,283 vacancies for the position of Junior Associate through the ongoing recruitment drive.

The SBI Clerk preliminary exam, conducted online and lasting for 1 hour, included an objective test worth 100 marks. This test covered three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

