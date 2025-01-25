The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Pre-Examination Training (PET) of the SBI clerk recruitment 2025, reported the news portal NDTV on Saturday, January 25.

The candidates who have registered for the SBI clerk recruitment 2025 exam can download their admit card from State Bank of India's official website using their given registration and date of birth.

Also Read | Too many master’s courses are expensive and flaky

How to download SBI Clerk PET Admit card? Step 1: Open SBI's official website (www.sbi.co.in.)

Step 2: Select the link for the “Clerk PET Admit Card.”

Step 3: Enter the registration number and your date of birth, and submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card, and save it for future reference.

Also Read | How to explain the budget to an engineer

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Vacancy According to the official data cited in the report, the State Bank of India clerk recruitment 2025 aims to hire 14,191 clerk positions. The applications for the same were accepted between December 17, 2024, and January 7.

“The Bank is committed in finding the right people who can contribute to the growth of the bank and in the process, grow professionally and personally,” according to SBI's official website.

The bank is looking for people with a willingness to learn, who are team players with effective communication skills and good leadership, along with analytical ability and adaptability skills according to different situations.

For more details, candidates can visit the official site for the recruitment process data.

Also Read | Indian students look for options as US visa success steps up visa scrutiny

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Details The news report also said that the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 is tentatively scheduled for February. However, the exact date is yet to be announced.

The exam will be comprised of 100 multiple-choice questions, which carry one mark each, making the total marks out of 100. Each candidate will be given one hour to finish the test. The rest will have negative markings, so for every incorrect answer, the candidate will lose 0.25 marks.