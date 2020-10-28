SBI partners with edX to offer Massive Open Online Courses

In a bid to develop skill sets of career-oriented individuals in the competitive world, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with global non-profit education platform, edX. "As part of this association, SBI will be offering its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the edX platform from November 2020 onwards," the company said in a statement.

Initially, the bank will be offering three courses - Unleashing Creativity at the Workplace, Relationship Marketing Strategy for Financial Services, and Conflict Resolution. The duration of these courses would be for four to six weeks, with an expected spend of two to three hours per week on a course. Interested learners need no specific academic qualifications to apply for the same. The enrollment of these courses is now open.

The bank’s collaboration with edX is aimed at facilitating learners with expanding perspectives and access to knowledge beyond the classrooms.

"These courses have been curated and designed by practicing bankers possessing rich experience and excellent academic credentials," the company added.

Mr. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, said, “MOOCs are fast gaining popularity among students and working professionals as they offer an opportunity for any time, anywhere learning. I am confident that this collaboration will benefit millions of learners, career-oriented individuals, and organizations across the globe."

Mr. Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX and Professor at MIT, said: “SBI has been using edX for Business as part of their workforce development initiatives, which has been very successful with employees since first implemented."

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country.

As on June 30, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 34 lakh crore with CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly Rs. 24 lakh crore. SBI commands nearly 34% market share in home loans and nearly 33% in the auto loans segment.

The bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via