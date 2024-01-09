SBI PO 2023-24: Tentative dates out for interview, group exercise, psychometric test. Details here
Psychometric test will be conducted January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will be conducted from January 21 onwards, according to the official notification
The State Bank of India(SBI) in a notification has released the SBI PO 2023 interview, group exercise, psychometric test tentative dates. Candidates can check the interview dates on the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.
