The State Bank of India(SBI) in a notification has released the SBI PO 2023 interview, group exercise, psychometric test tentative dates. Candidates can check the interview dates on the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

Psychometric test will be conducted January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will be conducted from January 21 onwards, according to the official notification.

SBI will conduct the psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who will be shortlisted for Phase III.

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list.

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 PO posts in the organization. The registration process was started on September 7 and ended on September 27, 2023. The prelims result was announced on November 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!