State Bank of India (SBI) will close the extended application process for Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment 2023 on October 3, 2023. Previously, the application deadline was September 27.

The recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 2,000 posts in the government run lender, the SBI said in the notification. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on sbi.co.in.

The recruitment process will be held in three Phase viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III.

Eligiblity Criteria: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023.

Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant etc. would also be eligible.

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2002 and not earlier than 02.04.1993 (both days inclusive).

Age Relaxation in Upper age limit shall be as below: Age relaxation of 5 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes; 3 Years for Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), 15 Years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)-- PwBD (SC/ ST); 13 Years for PwBD (OBC) and 10 Years for PwBD (Gen/ EWS).

Ex Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment will get an age relaxation of 5 years

Application fee: The application fees for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates is rs 750; and there is no application fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

Preliminary examination date The preliminary examination of SBI PO will be held in November and the detailed schedule is awaited.

