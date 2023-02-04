SBI PO Mains 2022: How to check result and other details
The SBI PO Mains 2022 examination was conducted on January 30, 2023.
SBI PO Mains 2022: State Bank of India will announce the results in due course of time. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Mains exam in 2022 can check their results on the official website---sbi.co.in---when released.
