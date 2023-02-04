SBI PO Mains 2022: State Bank of India will announce the results in due course of time. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Mains exam in 2022 can check their results on the official website---sbi.co.in---when released.

According to the detailed notification, the result will be announced in February 2023. Some media reports suggested that the SBI PO Main 2022 result will be declared in the second week of February. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

SBI PO Mains 2022: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website---sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the careers link available.

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, candidates will have to search for the SBI PO Mains window.

Step 4: Click on SBI PO Mains Result 2022 link

Step 5: Enter the login details. Click on submit.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on screen.

Step 7: Download the page. Keep a hard copy for future.

The SBI PO Mains 2022 examination was conducted on January 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 1,673 probationary officers in various SBI branches across the country. For more detailed information, candidates can check the SBI official website.

The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was held from 17-20 December. The prelim exam or the Phase I exams was part of the selection process of the bank. After a phase I, Phase II i.e. the main examination took place which consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks.

After the Main exam, Phase III is the Psychometric Test. This 50 marks test comprises group exercise and interview.

For the final selection, the candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. Themarks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing.

The selected candidate will get the starting basic pay is ₹41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.