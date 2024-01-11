SBI PO Mains Result 2023 declared, how to check and other details

The State Bank of India(SBI) on Thursday has declared the PO Mains Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer main exam can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: How to download To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on careers link and then click on current opening link.

A new page will open where SBI PO Mains 2023 result link will be available.

Click on the link and the PDF file will open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Psychometric test will be conducted January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will be conducted from January 21 onwards, according to the official notification.

SBI will conduct the psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who will be shortlisted for Phase III.

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registration process was started on September 7 and ended on September 27, 2023. The prelims result was announced on November 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!