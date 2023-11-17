The State Bank of India will release the results for SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 very soon. As per the official notification, SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 will be announced in November/December 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The online preliminary examination was conducted in November 2023. Those candidates who will qualify for the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, scorecards, and other details.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification for 8283 posts out

State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 notification. The Bank has invited applications for Junior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. The registration process will begin on November 17 and will end on December 7, 2023.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI PO Prelims Result 2023?

-Go to the official website of SBI

-Click on the notice published on the homepage

-Click on the SBI PO Prelims Results 2023

-Now login with your registration number and password

-Click on the login button

-The result will open on the screen

-Check all the details

-Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Once the SBI releases the SBI PO prelims result, it will release the admit card for the main examination.

Meanwhile, SBI will soon launch its banking mobile app ‘Yono Global’ in Singapore and the US, offering digitalized remittance and other services to its customers, Vidya Krishnan, Deputy MD (IT) told news agency PTI

