SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 expected soon: How to check results at official website?
Candidates can check their SBI PO Prelims Results 2023 on the official website of SBI by logging in with their registration number and password
The State Bank of India will release the results for SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 very soon. As per the official notification, SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 will be announced in November/December 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.