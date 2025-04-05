SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED at sbi.co.in: Check cut off scores, vacancies, other details

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on Saturday, April 5. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website: sbi.co.in
Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 through these steps:
The State Bank of India (SBI) also notifies candidates about their SBI PO result through email and SMS on their registered contact details.
In addition, candidates can also download the result PDF directly from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
Last year, the cut-off marks for SBI PO Prelims for General, EWS, and OBC categories were around 59.25, while for SC and ST categories, they were 53 and 47.50, respectively. According to reports, the cut-off for 2025 is likely to be similar.
Candidates who clear the SBI PO Prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the SBI PO Mains Exam. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released following the announcement of the prelim results.
The exact date for the mains examination will be communicated by the examination authority in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regularly.
The SBI announced 600 vacancies for probationary officers. Of these, 240 are for the General Category, 158 for OBC, 57 for ST, and 87 for SC category candidates.
