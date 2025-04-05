SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED at sbi.co.in: Check cut off scores, vacancies, other details

SBI has declared the PO Prelims Result 2025 on April 5. Candidates can check results on sbi.co.in. The cut-off marks for 2025 are expected to be similar to last year.

Livemint
Updated5 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Advertisement
The SBI announced 600 vacancies for probationary officers(Reuters)

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on Saturday, April 5. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website: sbi.co.in

Advertisement

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to download result

Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 through these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of the State Bank of India: sbi.co.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2025’.
  3. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password in the login fields.
  4. Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
  5. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Also Read | SBI PO Recruitment 2025: 600 vacancies announced, registration starts Dec 27

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Details on the result

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Password
  • Qualifying Status
  • Marks Obtained
  • Cut Off

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: SMS/email notification

The State Bank of India (SBI) also notifies candidates about their SBI PO result through email and SMS on their registered contact details.

In addition, candidates can also download the result PDF directly from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Advertisement
Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 declared; check link; mains exam date

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: What is the cut-off this year?

Last year, the cut-off marks for SBI PO Prelims for General, EWS, and OBC categories were around 59.25, while for SC and ST categories, they were 53 and 47.50, respectively. According to reports, the cut-off for 2025 is likely to be similar.

What's next after clearing SBI PO Prelims 2025?

Candidates who clear the SBI PO Prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the SBI PO Mains Exam. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released following the announcement of the prelim results.

The exact date for the mains examination will be communicated by the examination authority in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regularly.

Advertisement
Also Read | AFCAT 2025 results declared: Step-by-step guide on how to check your marks

SBI PO: Selection process

  • Prelims
  • Mains
  • Psychometric Test
  • Interview

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Vacancies

The SBI announced 600 vacancies for probationary officers. Of these, 240 are for the General Category, 158 for OBC, 57 for ST, and 87 for SC category candidates.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsEducationNewsSBI PO Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED at sbi.co.in: Check cut off scores, vacancies, other details
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App