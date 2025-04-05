SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED at sbi.co.in: Check cut off scores, vacancies, other details

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on Saturday, April 5. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website: sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to download result Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 through these steps:

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India: sbi.co.in. On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2025’. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password in the login fields. Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Details on the result Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Password

Qualifying Status

Marks Obtained

Cut Off SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: SMS/email notification The State Bank of India (SBI) also notifies candidates about their SBI PO result through email and SMS on their registered contact details.

In addition, candidates can also download the result PDF directly from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: What is the cut-off this year? Last year, the cut-off marks for SBI PO Prelims for General, EWS, and OBC categories were around 59.25, while for SC and ST categories, they were 53 and 47.50, respectively. According to reports, the cut-off for 2025 is likely to be similar.

What's next after clearing SBI PO Prelims 2025? Candidates who clear the SBI PO Prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the SBI PO Mains Exam. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released following the announcement of the prelim results.

The exact date for the mains examination will be communicated by the examination authority in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regularly.

