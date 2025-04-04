SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 expected soon- check direct link, expected cut off scores, vacancies, other details

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website: sbi.co.in

As per previous year trends, SBI PO Prelims Results are usually announced within 15 days after the exam. Hence SBI PO Prelims Results for 2025 are likely to be announced this week, or the second week of April as the exams got over on March 24.

Also Read | CA Final exams to be conducted thrice a year from 2025: ICAI

Along with the results, SBI will publish the prelims cut-off marks and individual scorecards. Candidates can view their results by logging in with their registration or roll number and their date of birth or password.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check Once released, candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 through these steps:

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India: sbi.co.in. 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2025’.

3. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password in the login fields.

Also Read | Assam state board cancels all Class 11 exams after paper leak

4. Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: What is the expected cut off? Last year, the cut-off marks for SBI PO Prelims for General, EWS, OBC categories were around 59.25, while for SC and ST categories, they were 53 and 47.50 respectively. Going by these figures, the cut off for 2025 is likely to be the similar, stated reports.

What's next after clearing SBI PO Prelims 2025? Candidates who clear the SBI PO Prelims exam would be eligible to sit for the SBI PO Mains Exam. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released following the announcement of the prelims results.

The exact date for the mains examination will be communicated by the examination authority in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Vacancies The SBI had announced a total of 600 vacancies for the post of a probationary officer. Out of these, 240 are for the General Category, 158 for OBC, 57 for ST and 87 for the SC category candidates.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Will I be notified via SMS/email The State Bank of India (SBI) also notifies candidates about their SBI PO result through email and SMS on their registered contact details. In addition to this, candidates can also download the result PDF directly from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.