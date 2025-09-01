SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India declares results at sbi.co.in — Check step-by-step guide here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: India's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), declared its SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on Monday, 1 September 2025, at the official sbi.co.in website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can now check their results on the official website by following the steps below.

Steps to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025, the candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Enter the official State Bank of India website (sbi.co.in)

Step 2: Select and open the 'Careers' page

Step 3: Click on current openings and then visit the PO recruitment page

Step 4: Select the prelims result link

Step 5: Enter your login details and then submit your request.

After checking the results, it is recommended that the candidates download and keep a copy of the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 for future use and reference.

What is SBI's PO exam? State Bank of India held its exam to recruit Probationary Officers to fill its 541 vacancies. The recruitment preliminary exam was held on 2 August, 4 August, and 5 August 2025. It consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and lasted one hour.

However, the exam had negative marking, so for every wrong answer, the candidate would lose one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question. There is no penalty if a question is left unanswered by the candidate.

SBI PO 2025 Eligibility Criteria Mint reported earlier that the applicants should hold a graduation degree from any discipline from a government-recognised university. The applicants should also be within the age bracket of 21 to 20 years of age.

The candidates who were shortlisted on the merit list released on Monday were selected based on the main examination comprising of objective and descriptive tests.