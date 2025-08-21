SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to check State Bank of India's Probationary Officer exam results

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: India's largest State-run bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), is set to release its results for the Probationary Officer (PO) prelims result 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check their results on the official website when the bank releases the information. So far, SBI has not announced the date or timing of the results issue. However, the lender has disclosed that the results will be announced within the next one-month period.

What is the SBI PO exam? State Bank of India held an exam to recruit Probationary Officers to fill its 541 vacancies. The recruitment preliminary exam was held on 2 August, 4 August, and 5 August 2025. It consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and was held for one hour.

The exam had negative marking. For every wrong answer, the candidate lost one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question. However, there was no penalty if a question was left unanswered.

When are SBI PO Prelims Results expected? According to the SBI Clerk 2025 information, the prelamination results for the SBI Probationary Officer exam results will be announced in the month of August or September 2025.

SBI will hold its SBI PO Mains exam in September 2025, according to multiple media reports.

How to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025? To check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025, the candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Enter the official State Bank of India website (sbi.co.in)

Step 2: Select and open the 'Careers' page

Step 3: Click on current openings and then visit the PO recruitment page

Step 4: Select the prelims result link

Step 5: Enter your login details and then submit your request.

After checking the results, it is recommended that the candidates download and keep a copy of the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 for future use and reference.

SBI PO 2025 Eligibility Criteria 1. Applicants should hold a graduation degree from any discipline from a government-recognised university.

2. Applicants should be within the age bracket of 21 to 20 years of age.

Candidates will be shortlisted on a merit list based on the main examination, which consists of both objective and descriptive tests. The cut-offs will be determined based on the number of available vacancies for the job roles.