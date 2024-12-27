SBI PO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced 600 job vacanies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO). As per SBI, the registration process for the recruirtmens started today i..e December 27. Interested and eligible candiates can apply on the official SBI website i.e. bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings.

As per the official notice, “The process of Registration is completed only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode only on or before the last date for payment of fee. Hard copy of application & other documents need not be sent to this office.”