SBI PO Recruitment 2025: 600 vacanies announced; registration starts today, Dec 27 - Know eligibility, how to apply here

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: 600 vacanies announced; registration starts today, Dec 27 - Know eligibility, how to apply here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply online at the SBI website, and must pay the application fee online by the specified deadline to complete their registration.

New Delhi, India - Feb. 16, 2018: Candidates apply for jobs at 'Job Fair' organized by Directorate of Employment, Delhi Government at Tyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 16, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced 600 job vacanies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO). As per SBI, the registration process for the recruirtmens started today i..e December 27. Interested and eligible candiates can apply on the official SBI website i.e. bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings.

As per the official notice, “The process of Registration is completed only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode only on or before the last date for payment of fee. Hard copy of application & other documents need not be sent to this office."

