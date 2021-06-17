The Supreme Court today approved the CBSE and CISCE assessment schemes of a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

There will be no roll-back of the decision to cancel class 12 board examinations, the apex court said today.

Both CBSE and CISCE said they would declare the results on or before 31 July.

CBSE Class 12 assessment plan:

The result will be on the performance in classes 10, 11 and 12th.

30% Marks - Best of 3 of Class 10th result

30% Marks - Class 11 final exams

40% Marks - Class 12 mid-term/pre-board exams

The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Examination, in its evaluation criteria report, referred to components to be evaluated and the weightage in percentage to arrive at final results.

CBSE said it will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30% marks from class 10 board, 30% from class 11 and 40% from marks based on the performance in the unit, the mid term, and pre-board tests.

The committee said the marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

The CISCE or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, however, said that it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes, unlike CBSE which is taking note of performance in classes 10, 11 and 12 exams, in finalising the final board results.

'We've accepted in principle the decision taken by the boards'

A special vacation bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari rejected the plea of senior advocate Vikas Singh that there should be a relook of the decisions of CBSE and CISCE to cancel class 12 board exams in view of the fact that tests like Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) would be conducted in a physical manner.

"We have no manner of doubt that this cannot be taken forward. We have already accepted in principle the decision taken by the Boards and placed before us," the bench added.

The bench further said, "In any case, the students who want to appear can do so for improvisation of marks and that takes care of the students who want to appear. In other words, no prejudice will be caused to students who want to appear."

In the hearing conducted through video conferencing, the SC said prima facie, it has no reservation to accept the assessment schemes and the boards can proceed on the same.

"However, the (assessment) scheme must incorporate the provisions for dispute resolution in case students want correction of final result declared and the second is for declaration of results and when the timeline for optional exams would be declared," the SC bench told Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the CBSE and senior advocate JK Das, representing CISCE.

Both the boards agreed to the suggestions of the bench which has now posted the matter for hearing on 21 June when senior lawyer Vikas Singh would advance arguments on assessment schemes.

"We will have it on Monday. You (CBSE and CISCE) are free to finalise your scheme and notify it. If further suggestions are given, then we can consider it," the bench noted, adding that the suggestions of Singh may be incorporated later.

The bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the CBSE and CISCE amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

While dealing with some interim pleas relating to cancellation of class 12 board exams by various state boards, the bench said the copies of the applications be given to the counsel for state governments.

At the outset, Venugopal said, "CBSE has been in existence since 1929 and this has never happened before in the history of CBSE."

He said the assessment criteria has been devised by a committee of experts and for this purpose, the CBSE has decided to consider the performance of students in classes 10, 11 and 12.

On class 10 results

For class 10, the marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects of the main five subjects would be considered and their weightage would be 30%, the law officer said.

Elaborating further, he said the marks obtained in the theory paper in class 11 will be considered and given 30% weightage.

The marks obtained in the unit test, mid-term and the pre-board exams of class 12 would be given 40% weightage in deciding the final results, he said.

"Marks of practical/internal assessment etc of class 12 will be considered on actual basis as uploaded by the schools on CBSE portal," he said, adding that the "total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the schools in class 12 board exams."

On 3 June, the SC bench had said that it was happy to note that the Centre had cancelled the class 12 board exams, and had directed the CBSE and CISCE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.

