SC asks CBSE to consider scrapping of board exams amidst Covid-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) to consider the plea to scrape the remaining board exams which are scheduled to be held in July, amidst covid-19 pandemic.

The apex court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjeev Khanna directed CBSE counsel to consult and take instructions whether marks for the remaining subjects can be allotted on the basis of internal assessment.

The case will be next heard on 23 June.

The parents of the students scheduled to appear for their 12th class board exams from 1 to 15 July have moved to apex court challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification declaring the commencement of Board exams in July.

The petition filed through advocate Rishi Malhotra claims that 25 other countries where CBSE has a presence have cancelled the examination owing to the covid-19 pandemic. They further contend that many universities like Delhi Universities and premier institutes like IITs across country have also cancelled the examination due grave circumstance.

As per the petition, there are various other practical problems associated with sending students to appear for exams. Explaining the same, the petitioners submitted that there are serious difficulties for certain students to travel who reside in containment zones. With the absence of private vehicles and restricted movement in these zones, student might not be able to reach on time.

The plea seeks directions for the quashing of the exams as there are reports that covid-19 positive cases would peak in the month of July and August which creates serious threats for students who would be travelling and appearing for exams.

