NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to 25 June hearing in the plea seeking scrapping of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for class 12 given the spread of covid-19 across the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre and CBSE, submitted that discussions on the matter were at an advanced stage and that a decision will be taken by 24 June.

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, appearing for the petitioners, sought an early hearing on Thursday.

Parents of students, scheduled to appear for their 12th class board exams during 1-15 July, have sought that exams be scrapped and that students be marked on the basis of internal assessment.

In a previous hearing on 17 June, the top court had asked CBSE to consider scrapping the remaining exams and had directed the CBSE counsel to consult and take instructions whether marks for the remaining subjects can be allotted on the basis of internal assessment.

In a separate plea, senior counsel Jaideep Gupta appearing for ICSE informed the bench that the board shall follow the government’s decision on the schedule of CBSE exams.

The apex court said ICSE was at "liberty to tweak the CBSE decision and make an "informed decision".

Both the cases will be next heard on 25 June.

The plea has cited reports covid-19 cases in the country will peak during July-August which would pose serious threat for students travelling to take exams.

It added that several other boards and colleges, including premier institutes such as the IITs, have cancelled their respective examinations. It alsopointed out that the board has cancelled pending exams for schools in foreign countries that are affiliated to it.

