Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday stated that the Supreme Court has allowed admissions of students for engineering , pharmacy, agriculture and other courses to go on till 31 December, reported news agency ANI .

"The Supreme Court had ordered earlier in 2012 to complete the admission process for engineering courses before July 31 every year. But, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had submitted a plea before the court seeking to allow admission till Dec 31 in the best interest of interests. The Supreme Court in its hearing on Thursday has accorded for the plea made by KEA," said Narayana.

He further said that in view of the apex court's order, another round of 'casual vacancy round' of counselling for the remaining seats of engineering, architecture, agricultural science, veterinary science and the pharmacy will be held after the allotment of seats for the medical course.

"Hitherto, it was a practice to allot seats simultaneously for engineering and medical courses. But, in the current year, the Supreme Court had ordered a stay on admission for medical courses till the clearance of the case related to income limit of economically backward classes," he added.

With regard to this, after consulting with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Medical Council of India (MCI), a plea will be made before the court seeking to allow simultaneous seat allotment for engineering and medical courses, he said.

Stay on medical admissions

The top court had on 7 October posed searching questions to the Centre on its decision to fix a limit of rupees eight lakh annual income for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions.

The Centre had then said fixing a limit of ₹eight lakh annual income for the EWS category is a matter of policy based on the National Cost of Living Index.

On 17 September, the top court has agreed to hear a batch of pleas of students against the 29 July notice providing 27% reservation for OBC and 10% for EWS category in 15% UG and 50% PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) with effect from the current academic session 2021-22.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in its 29 July notice said that 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will be provided in NEET (PG) admissions for medical courses.

With inputs from agencies.

