SC seeks UGC’s reply on petitions to cancel final-year examinations

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the University Grants Commission ( UGC ) on a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of final-year examinations amid the covid-19 crisis.

The petitions also seek quashing of guidelines issued by the UGC on 6 July on conducting final-year examinations by 30 September.

More than a dozen students from across India, who have tested covid-19 positive, have challenged the directive to colleges and universities.

The petitioners informed the court that family members of many students have been tested positive, and urged the court to ensure that the exams are not conducted amid the uncertainties.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the education regulator of the country, submitted before the court that the response will be filed by 29 July.

An apex court bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan heard the case through video conferencing and will hear the case next on 31 July.

The students from 13 states and a Union territory (UT) have pleaded that the examinations should be cancelled and the results should calculated on the basis of internal assessments.

The students have referred to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) model where choice of sitting for exams has been given to students who are not satisfied with their results. They have also sought directions for the mark sheet to be issued by 31 July.

The UGC has submitted that out of the 818 universities, 603 have either conducted examinations or are planning to conduct them. While 209 others have already conducted examinations, 394 are planning to do so in August or September. The examinations will be conducted with the blended mode of online and offline.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has also filed a plea in the apex court on behalf of the party’s youth wing Yuva Sena. He has also challenged the mandated final exams amid the covid-19 pandemic.

