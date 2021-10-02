School boards ask for federal help as tensions rise over Covid-19 policies

School board members and district leaders were often tasked with making these decisions, and many followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for universal indoor masking for both students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. At the same time, governors in states including Arizona, Florida, South Carolina and Oklahoma barred mask mandates in schools, saying the choice should fall to parents. Lawsuits challenged many of those actions, and the Education Department opened investigations into five states that banned mask mandates after parents, including those with children who have disabilities and medical conditions, raised concerns. Advocates of the bans say they protect the rights of citizens to make their own health decisions.

