School Holiday on September 2: Schools to remain closed in THESE states as rain lashes India | Check list

Rain school closure: Heavy rains have been battering several states in northern India including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, triggering floods and landslides and resulting in deaths and injuries.

In wake of heavy rains across India, several states and districts have announced school holidays on Tuesday, September 2.

Are Punjab schools closed tomorrow? Heavy rains and flooding in Punjab have prompted the authorities to extend school holiday in Punjab till September 3.

“In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, keeping in view the flood situation in Punjab, holidays have been declared in all government/aided/recognised and private schools in the state until September 3, 2025,” Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said.

Punjab is reeling under the impact of severe floods triggered by incessant rains, with large-scale devastation reported across the state.

Is there a school holiday in Jammu tomorrow? In the wake of heavy rains forecast, authorities in Jammu on Monday extended the closure of all government and private schools by another day, while the University of Jammu also postponed all examinations till September 4.

Schools in Jammu will be closed till September 2.

In a forecast issued this evening, the IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Jammu division on September 2 and 3.

Rains: Are Shimla schools closed on September 2? Heavy rainfall and landslides have forced people out of their houses in Himachal Pradesh, with reports of several deaths and injuries. In view of the situation, schools will be closed in Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur and other districts on September 2.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday evening ordered closure of all government and private educational institutes, including schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, ITIs, polytechnics, coaching centres and nursing institutes. throughout the district on Tuesday (September 2) under the Disaster Management Act.

Are Gurugram schools closed tomorrow? Rains lashed several parts of Haryana on Monday, including Gurugram, which faced severe traffic snarls and waterlogging throughout the day.

Gurugram authorities have announced online classes for school students on September 2, while issuing a work from home advisory for private offices.

“According to the instructions issued by DC Ajay Kumar, all corporate and private offices in the district have been advised to allow employees to work from home. This will help ease traffic congestion on the roads and spare employees from the hardships of commuting in inclement weather. Along with this, the district administration has directed all schools to conduct only online classes on 2nd September, ensuring the safety of students and preventing inconvenience to parents,” an official said.

Delhi, Noida school update Rains have lashed major parts of Delhi and Noida, with the capital city facing massive traffic snarls amid incessant downpour. Metro services were halted in Rajiv Chowk, leaving hundreds of office commuters stranded.