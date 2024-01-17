The upcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted several states to declare it a public holiday in honor of this significant Hindu event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On January 22, a grand ceremony will mark the culmination of rituals, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by various VVIPs. The Trust overseeing the event has made extensive arrangements to welcome and honor attendees, offering special gifts, including 'Ram Raj'.

The main rituals of the Pran Pratistha, led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit, will take place on January 22. A notable highlight is the presentation of revered Ram Raj soil from the temple, serving as a memento for guests. This sacred gift, symbolizing divine grace, can enhance the spiritual ambiance in home gardens or flower pots. Even those unable to attend the ceremony may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

Several states have officially declared January 22 as a public holiday, according to a report by Hindustan Times:

Uttar Pradesh Schools Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the closure of educational institutions, and liquor shops will remain closed throughout the state on that day.

Madhya Pradesh Schools Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared a school holiday, encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Additionally, a dry day has been announced, closing all types of shops, including liquor and Bhang outlets.

Goa Schools The Goa government has declared a holiday for government employees and schools on January 22 in light of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Chhattisgarh Schools The Chhattisgarh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for all state government schools and colleges to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the new idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Haryana Schools The Haryana government has announced the closure of schools on January 22 given the Ram Temple Inauguration. Liquor consumption will not be permitted anywhere in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony.

