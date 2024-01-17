Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  Schools closed on January 22 in honour of Ram Temple Pran Prathishtha Ceremony. Check full list here

Schools closed on January 22 in honour of Ram Temple Pran Prathishtha Ceremony. Check full list here

Livemint

Several states have declared January 22 as a public holiday in honor of the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Several States have declared holiday on Ram Mandir, Pran Prathishtha (PTI Photo) (PTI01_08_2024_000186B)

The upcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted several states to declare it a public holiday in honor of this significant Hindu event.

On January 22, a grand ceremony will mark the culmination of rituals, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by various VVIPs. The Trust overseeing the event has made extensive arrangements to welcome and honor attendees, offering special gifts, including 'Ram Raj'.

Also Read | Noida, Greater Noida schools shut till January 14 up to Class 8 due to cold wave

The main rituals of the Pran Pratistha, led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit, will take place on January 22. A notable highlight is the presentation of revered Ram Raj soil from the temple, serving as a memento for guests. This sacred gift, symbolizing divine grace, can enhance the spiritual ambiance in home gardens or flower pots. Even those unable to attend the ceremony may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

Several states have officially declared January 22 as a public holiday, according to a report by Hindustan Times:

Uttar Pradesh Schools

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the closure of educational institutions, and liquor shops will remain closed throughout the state on that day.

Madhya Pradesh Schools

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared a school holiday, encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Additionally, a dry day has been announced, closing all types of shops, including liquor and Bhang outlets.

Goa Schools

The Goa government has declared a holiday for government employees and schools on January 22 in light of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Chhattisgarh Schools

The Chhattisgarh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for all state government schools and colleges to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the new idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Haryana Schools

The Haryana government has announced the closure of schools on January 22 given the Ram Temple Inauguration. Liquor consumption will not be permitted anywhere in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.